PM Hun Sen: All State Institutions Must Reduce Expense by 50%, Except Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, and Council of Ministers 25%

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to reduce state institutions’ expenditure by 50 percent, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Council of Ministers only 25 percent.

The announcement was made at the annual congress of Health Ministry, held Wednesday at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

“Reducing the expenditure of ministries and state institutions would allow the government to save about USD 400 million amid Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“To fight Covid-19 is our priority and that is the work we all must do,” he underlined.

