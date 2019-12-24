PM Hun Sen: I Speak Little French and English Too, Why Not Call Me the Puppet of France and UK?

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen questioned why no one calls call him the puppet of France and UK when can speak little French and English languages in addition to Vietnamese.

His reaction is a mockery for those who accused him of being the puppet of Vietnam when he can speak Vietnamese language.

Speaking Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony of the new model “Cambodian-Vietnam Border Market” in Tbong Khmum province, the premier stated that, “You call me of being the puppet of Vietnam when I speak Vietnamese. Then when I speak English and French, why don’t you call me the puppet of America, UK, and France?”

“What about you? You speak English or French, which puppet are you?”

