PM Hun Sen: The Sixth Mandate National Assembly and Government to Establish on 19-20 September

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the first session of National Assembly will be held on 19 September 2018 and the new government 20 September 2018, addressing to more than 10,000 workers in Phnom Penh on Thursday morning.

“The first session of parliament will be held on the morning of 19th September, and the oath will be taken same day in the evening […] the morning of 20th, the new government will be established and the oath will be taken same day in the evening. The first cabinet meeting will be 21 September,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The premier explained that the delay of more than a month in the establishment of the sixth mandate National Assembly as well as the new government is required, for the National Election Committee needs time to settle the complaints from political parties.

82.89% of voter turnout of the 8,380,217 registered voters in the 6th National Assembly members elections and 20 participating political parties reflect a multi-party democracy, the most significant will of Cambodian people as stated the in the supreme law, the Constitution.

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) received 4,875,189 ballots from the election on 29 July 2018.

