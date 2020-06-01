PM Hun Sen: Sihanoukville to Become a Smart City Soon

Source: AKP

Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk coastal province will soon become the first smart city in Cambodia, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen during a get-together with the provincial civil servants and road construction technical team this afternoon.

“I can say that Sihanoukville will soon become the first smart city […]. I’ve already asked a special economic zone here to help equip at least five streets in the city with smart lighting. […],” he underlined.

The smart street lighting will be automatically turned on when there are any vehicles or passengers passed by, he explained.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to encourage all local administrations across the country to install smart street lighting in order to save the energy.

The Premier also expressed his appreciation to the road connection between one beach to another in Sihanoukville.

Related posts