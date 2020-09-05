PM Hun Sen Shares Intervention Measures on Global Socio-Economic Impacts Caused by COVID19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Saturday, shared intervention measures to manage the global socio-economic caused by COVID19, addressing virtually at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS 2020) under the topic “Restoring Prosperity in a Post Pandemic World.”

“For Cambodia, the Royal Government has effectively kept the COVID19 pandemic under control. As of now, Cambodia has not recorded any case of community transmission and never reached a stage requiring a partial or complete lockdown of the country. Nevertheless, the COVID19 pandemic has indeed brought several critical challenges in sectors such as textile, tourism, aviation, and other service industries,” stated the premier.

Samdech Hun Sen continued: “The intervention measures include tax relief schemes, exemption of Social Security fund contributions, credit relief schemes, liquidity expansion, wage subsidies for workers and employees working in the garment and tourism sectors, special financing schemes to help rehabilitate and promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs), skills training for affected workers and employees, and working capital financing program that helps meet the demands of factories, enterprises, and businesses within the country”.

The Strongman has reiterated that it has been nine months since the whole world has fought against the COVID19 pandemic, which has created unprecedented crisis on societies and economies. Until now, despite impressive progress in vaccine development, there is no certainty of when the pandemic will end, and similarly, nobody can precisely estimate the impacts of the pandemic on all aspects of lives in each country. Socio-economic activities in most sectors have been affected, especially through measures that have been implemented to counter the spread of the pandemic such as lockdowns and travel restrictions.

