PM Hun Sen Shares “Globla Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals”Award to All Cambodians

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been nominated as the “Globla Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals” while Phnom Penh has been recognized as the “World Capital of Culture and Turism” by the European Council on Tourism and Trade.

The official recognition ceremony was held on Saturday morning at the Peace Palace, with the presence of Pr ofessor Dr. Anton Caragea, the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade.

Dr. Anton Caragea said that under the leadership of PM Hun Sen, there is peace, security and stability in the country, which attracts more tourists to Cambodia.

“These achievements would not exist without the participation of all Cambodians. It is not my effort alone, so I would like to share these awards with all of you,” stated PM Hun Sen.

The premier also reminded citizens that in order to maintain the sustainability in tourism, maintaining peace is the most important thing. If there is no peace in the country, tourism or other sectors won’t exist.

According to Thong Khon, minister of Tourism, in 2016, Cambodia received more than 5 million international tourists while within the first 10 months of 2017, Cambodia received 4 million international tourists. Cambodia expects to welcome 7 million tourists in 2020.

