PM Hun Sen Shares Chagrin

Source: FN

PM Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) continues to grow and that the CPP leader has struggled the hardship along with the people.

The premier stated that only the leaders who have struggled alongside the people fully understand the citizens and the real situation of Cambodia.

The premier acknowledged that while Cambodia is not perfect yet, the Royal Government will continue to work hard to improve and create opportunities for the people.

“It is regretful that some individuals, though aware of the development, still speak badly about their own country. Even though some people speak poorly about Cambodia, the CPP continues to pursue Cambodia’s development”, stated PM Hun Sen.

“Cambodia’s progress is not by magic but through CPP’s day and night hardwork,” he added.

PM thanked the CPP and youth members who continued to support the CPP in its mission to further develop the country.

Related posts