PM Hun Sen Sets the Postponed Khmer New Year Holiday to August 17-21

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the postponed Khmer New Year holidays to 17-21 August 2020, addressing at a visit to Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro district, Prey Veng province on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the premier, on 7 April, cancelled the celebration of Khmer New Year, supposedly be held from 14-16 April 2020, to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, Cambodia has confirmed 165 cases of Covid-19. So far, 133 have recovered.

