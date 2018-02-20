PM Hun Sen Sets May 20 as “National Day of Remembrance”

Source: FN

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, issued a sub-decree to determine “May 20” as “National Day of Remembrance”.

According to a sub-decree dated on Tuesday, “May 20” serves as the remembrance for victims suffering from a tragedy occurred during Democratic Kampuchea from April 17, 1975 to January 6, 1979.

The National Day of Remembrance is set as a public holiday, and every citizen is given the opportunity to organize their religious or traditional ceremonies.

