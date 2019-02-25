PM Hun Sen Sets Five Tasks for Clean City, Aims for SEA Games and SDGs

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, set five prioritized tasks for Cambodia, preparing her to host the SEA Games in 2023 and to achieve the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

The strategy was announced at the 7th National Clean City 2019 under the theme “Clean City; City Feels the Warmth”, in Conjunction with the 3rd Awarding Ceremony of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Eco-Business Awards for Tourism; Best Countdown City of the Year; and 1st Awarding Ceremony of Cambodia Public Toilets.

The five tasks include: (1) using technology to create Smart City, and providing free Wi-Fi at all tourist destinations nationwide by 2023; (2) greening the cities, villages, and people’s house; (3) reducing traffic jams by ensuring proper parking lots; (4) ensuring security and social safety at all times and creating Food Streets; (5) boosting authentic local products, and promoting green tourism and business under greenbelt concept, which aims to improve air quality and encourage people to walk and bike in the cities and towns.

In 2018, Cambodia experienced the third largest increase in international tourists in ASEAN, behind only Vietnam and Indonesia, according to data recently released by the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister Thong Khon said at the event this morning that Cambodia welcomed 6.2 million international tourists in 2018, an increase of 11 per cent compared to last year, which brought USD 4 billion in revenue to the kingdom. She expects 10 million international tourists in 2025 and up to 15 million in 2030.

Cambodia has three world heritage sites, namely Angkor Archeological park in northwestern Siem Reap province, Preah Vihear Temple in northwestern Preah Vihear province, and Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site in central Kampong Thom province. Besides, it has a pristine coastline stretching 450 km in four southwestern provinces of Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep provinces.

About SEA Game 2023

After decades of conflict, Cambodia is able to host the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. The government is set to spend about $400 million to organize the games, including building an Olympic-style facility Morodok Techo National Sports Complex, according to secretary-general of the National Olympic Committeee Vath Chamroeun.

The 2023 SEA Games will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in the National Sports Complex located in the development area of Ly Yong Phat in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar district.

The announcement was made at the SEA Games Federation Council meeting at Singapore by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Thong Khon.

Analysts said the SEA Games 2023 will bring the kingdom prestige in international stage and other economic and social benefits.

The original SEA Games began as the Peninsular Southeast Asia Games in 1959. It is a biennial multi-sport event involving participants from the ten ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste.

The last games were held in the Philippines in 2019, and the next host will be Cambodian in 2023, while Thailand will be the host in 2025.

