PM Hun Sen Sets Five Strategies to Promote National Development

Source : FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced five strategies to promote national development, addressing at the ceremony on official implementation of National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) 2019-2023, held at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel on 7 November 2019.

The five strategies include:

First, continue to strengthen peace, political stability, security and social order to promote the rule of law, human rights and dignity, and multi-liberal democracy to create a favourable political and security environment for sustainable development long-term.

Secondly, promote long-term, robust economic growth in circle of 7 percent and reduce poverty to below 10%.

Third, effectively implement rural economic development strategies to improve the economic situation in rural communities by facilitating planning and implementation of programs with relevant authority of government, focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity and diversification, development of agro-industry, rehabilitation and construction of rural road network, as well as providing technical and vocational trainings and health services in rural areas.

Fourth, continue to strengthen trade facilitation and integrate Cambodian economy into the ASEAN market and in the Greater Mekong Subregion and Triangle Development Area of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and its development programs, focusing on a number of sectors, including infrastructure, rail roads, roads, ports, and airports, private sector development, especially development of Special Economic Zones, trade facilitation and industry, and the promotion of favourable conditions for integration of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the organized economy.

Fifth, continue to strengthen the capacity of government institutions by providing effective services to promote cultures of transparency and accountability. Develop and implement comprehensive capacity development strategy at all public institutions to ensure better public service efficiency.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that polices for the sixth mandate are to reform governance; and to continue ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.

The premier has called on Royal Government leaders and officials at all ministries, institutions, armed forces and local authorities at all levels, development partners, civil society, NGOs and the private sector to provide proactive support in order for the Ministry of Planning to be able to monitor, implement, and develop Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) 2019-2023 with success and high efficiency.

