Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to host nationwide “Ork Ambok” – eating oatmeal – in order to protect national motto: Nation, King, Religion.

The announcement was made at the graduation ceremony of Beltie University held Wednesday at Koh Pich.

Prime Minister called on leaders and activists of the ruling party to organize “Ork Ambok” on 9 November 2019, which is also the date former opposition leader Sam Rainsy sets to repatriate following years in exile.

For the people of Cambodia, Ork Ambok – eating oatmeal served with coconut juice – is one the three other ceremonies celebrated during the traditional Water Festival (Bon Om Touk), held every November.

