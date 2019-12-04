PM Hun Sen Seeks Sweden’s Aids on Other Sectors

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has requested Sweden to consider possible assistances to the kingdom besides development and humanitarian aids, speaking to a newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia Bjorn Haggmark, held Wednesday at the Peace Palace.

Both parties have discussed further cooperation, particularly issues of common interests on climate change and global trade, according to the premier’s personal secretary Eang Sophalleth.

Prime Minister Hun Sen informed the ambassador that the prerequisites for Cambodia’s development are peace and stability, and that Cambodia will transform from a low-income country to a higher middle-income country in 2030.

The ambassador informed prime minister that Sweden has actively contributed to Khmer Rouge Tribunal; in response, the premier thanked the ambassador for supporting the kingdom since the beginning, particularly for not supporting Khmer Rouge to retain its seat at the United Nations.

It is worth recalling that in a recent meeting between Cambodian top diplomat and Swedish ambassador, Cambodian Government has requested Swedish Government to consider resuming aids for mine actions in Cambodia; Sweden had provided aids on demining from 2006 to 2014.

Cambodia-Sweden diplomatic relations were first established in 1961; the relations were halted during Cambodian civil wars then re-established in 1991.

Swedish education sector has provided scholarships to approximately 730 Cambodian students. From 1992 to 2018, Sweden’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) has granted Cambodia approximately USD 545 million in governance, gender equality, human rights, education, employment, environment and climate change.

According to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Koy Kuong, Cambodia-Sweden trade volume is still small, standing at approximately USD 70 million annually; while only 15,000 Swedish visits the kingdom annually.

Related posts