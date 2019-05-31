PM Hun Sen Seated Next to Abe at Dinner Reception

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister and leaders of Asian countries, attended the dinner reception of the 25th International Conference on Future of Asia on Thursday night, organized by Nikkei, in Tokyo, Japan.

The dinner was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where he took the opportunity to thank the leaders and officials of all Asian countries for attending the international conference.

During the dinner reception, Prime Minister Hun Sen was seated next to Abe, having great opportunity to exchange perspectives on various issues.

Related posts