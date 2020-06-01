PM Hun Sen Says Ream Naval Base Welcomes Ships from Any Countries, Not Just Chinese Ships

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the Kingdom’s Ream Naval Base indiscriminately welcomes ships and military exercises from any countries, addressing Monday in a coastal province Sihanoukville where he visited to see the development progress.

The premier reiterated that Cambodia will not allow any foreign military base on its territory to oppose any other countries.

The premier’s reaction came after a foreign ambassador to Cambodia claimed that Ream Naval Base exclusively serves Chinese interests.

“The statement that Ream Naval Base serves China exclusively was baseless and possessed a hidden agenda,” the premier said.

“Ream Naval Base welcomes ships from any countries to dock and that the Kingdom indiscriminately welcomes every country to hold joint military exercise.”

The premier continued that Cambodia will not allow any countries to setup a military base on her territory. It would seriously violate the Kingdom’s Constitution.

“Cambodia is an independent, neutral, and sovereign country. We do not join any country to oppose other country,” the Strongman underlined.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also informed Defence Minister Tea Banh to immediately accept any country’s invitation to hold military drill with Cambodia.

Cambodia’s Constitution Article 53 stipulates that the Kingdom shall not permit any foreign military base on its territory and shall not have its own military base abroad, except within the framework of a United Nations’ request.

