PM Hun Sen Says Rainsy Hacks His Facebook Account

Source: FN

Addressing to 15,000 workers from 17 factories in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to the public that the convicted Sam Rainsy, former opposition leader, hacked his Facebook account.

“They can’t do anything, so they hacked my account; I hope that this cyber crime will be condemned by the world […],” said Prime Minister.

“They hacked to mislead the public on Cambodian elections. We know who did this! They even thanked Facebook friends; especially to the Philippines, India, and Indonesia. Who are you? You [Rainsy] have complained about that case to Facebook,” he added.

He stressed that Rainsy’s act was a serious crime, and he allowed the competent Cambodian authorities to do the work, as they also have a relationship with the international police.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook account “Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister” was hacked by an anonymous on 11 a.m last Friday, Doung Dara, premier’s Facebook manager, confirmed to Fresh News.

The premier’s Facebook was retrieved at 1 p.m on the same day with assistance of Facebook company, according to interior ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak.

During the two-hour controls, they posted information to mislead the public on National Assembly seats allocation, and deleted some information from the account.

Related posts