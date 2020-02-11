PM Hun Sen Says No More Coronavirus in Cambodia

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed Tuesday that Cambodia has become a coronavirus-free Kingdom as of 11 February 2020 after a Chinese man with coronavirus was discharged from hospital and go back to China today.

The premier spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for rehabilitation project of National Road 2 and 22 held at Phnom Penh’s dangkor district on Tuesday.

“Cambodia has finished with the case of coronavirus after the Chinese national from Wuhan was discharged from hospital yesterday and will go back to China today,” the premier said.

“Even we are free with coronavirus, we must be hygienic to refrain from other diseases,” he underlined.

It is worth recalling that Jia Jianhua, 60, was travelling from China’s Wuhan to Cambodia through Sihanoukville airport. He arrived on 23 January; the symptom appeared on 25 January.

Result from Pasteur Institute in Cambodia’s laboratory, released on 27 January, indicated that Jinjau was positive with coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Jianhua was treated and monitored carefully by Cambodian health experts until recovery on 10 February 2020.

The overall confirmed cases of coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese mainland had reached 42,638 by the end of Monday, and 1,016 people had died of the disease, according to the report by state media Xinhua as of 11 February 2020.

In his recent working visit to China, Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his condolences and sympathy on the loss of lives of people infected with the virus, and expressed his support for and praised the Chinese Government for taking concrete and effective measures to treat the victims and prevent the spread of the disease to other areas in China and around the world.

The premier is confident with China’s ability to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus and overcome the socio-economic impact caused by the disease.

