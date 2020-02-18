PM Hun Sen Says No Comments on EU’s Decision to Partially Withdraw EBA

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that he has no comments on the European Union’s decision regarding the partial withdrawal of preferential tax system of EBA, speaking at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

“I accept the decision [of the European Commission]. It’s your right. But I ask you to accept the decision of Cambodia as well. I have no comments! If you give [preferential scheme], we take; if not, no problem,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The premier, however, expressed his concern over the impact on the Cambodian economy, particularly tourism sector, due to a crisis of the coronavirus.

It is worth noting that on 12 February 2020, the European Commission issued a decision to partially suspend the EBA preferences from Cambodia for certain products in the garment, footwear, traveling products, and cane sugar.

