PM Hun Sen Says Covid-19 Impedes ASEAN-US Special Summit

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Covid-19 is the reason behind the delay of ASEAN-US Special Summit, speaking at a graduation ceremony on Monday.

“I still think Covid-19 is the first and foremost cause of postponing [ASEAN-US Special Summit]. The US highly values the relations of ASEAN-US,” he said.

The premier’s reaction came after a local analyst said President Trump postpones the meeting, as ASEAN is not really America’s strategic interests.

The United States has decided to postpone hosting ASEAN-US Special Summit to focus on fighting covid-19, according to the letter Cambodian Ambassador to US wrote to Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn.

“Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David R. Stilwell and Deputy Assistant to the President Matt Pottinger informed the ASEAN ambassadors through a conference call on 28 February 2020 that President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the ASEAN-US Special Summit in order to focus on fighting Covid-19 virus,” Ambasador Chum Sounry wrote in the letter dated 28 February 2020.

ASEAN-US Summit is set to be held in Las Vegas in March 2020.

