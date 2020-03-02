PM Hun Sen Says Cambodia’s Top Priority Is Fighting Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that Cambodia’s most important task for these days is fighting Covid-19.

He spoke at the annual congress of Health Ministry, held Wednesday at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

“To contain the outbreak of Covid-19 is our priority and the work we all must do,” he said.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to reduce state institutions’ expenditure by 50 percent, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Council of Ministers require only 25 percent.

The premier announced that all the civil servants’ salaries will not be reduced.

