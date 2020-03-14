PM Hun Sen Says Banning Entries of Foreigners from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the US Is Not Discrimination but Prevention of Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the fact that Cambodia banned entries of Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the United States is not discrimination but prevention of Covid-19.

The premier spoke at the opening ceremony of River Festival in Battambang on Saturday.

Cambodia announced to ban entries of foreigners from Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the United States for 30 Days to prevent Covid-19, effective from 17 March 2020, according to Ministry of Health’s press release dated 14 March.

Cambodia has confirmed seven cases of Covid-19, including:

1. a 60-year-old Chinese man tested positive on 27 January when he flew from Wuhan to Sihanoukville. However, he recovered and returned home.

2. a 38-year-old Cambodian man in Siem Reap on 7 March, believed to be transmitted from the Japanese businessman. He is being hospitalised in Siem Reap hospital.

3. a 65-year-old British woman, a passenger on Viking Cruise Journey, was tested positive on 10 March 2020 in Kompong Cham province. The woman was infected with the virus from a Vietnamese woman who flew by plane together from London to Hanoi on 2 March. On 5 March, the 65-year-old flew from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh before taking the cruise from Ho Chi Minh to Phnom Penh and then to Kompong Cham.

4. a 73-year-old British man on Viking Cruise Journey tested positive on 11 March in Kompong Cham.

5. a 69-year old British woman on Viking Cruise Journey tested positive on 11 March in Kompong Cham.

6. a 49-year-old Canadian tested positive on 13 March in Phnom Penh.

7. a 33-year old Belgian tested positive on 13 March in Phnom Penh.

