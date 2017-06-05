PM Hun Sen Satisfied With Elections

Source: FN

Millions of voters cast ballots in Sunday’s Commune Council elections, which serves as a litmus of party support ahead of next year’s national elections.

The premier reiterated that the CPP is the majority party in the national assembly in 2018 and will continue to be the ruling party.

“Some people claim that the CPP lost. The only thing they know is a tree, not the whole forest”, the premier wrote on his Facebook post on Sunday.

“The CPP received 3.5 million votes out of a possible 6.7 million. This shows an increase of 300,000 votes compared to the election in 2013,” he added.

According to the National Election Committee’s preliminary result, voter turnout was 85.74 percent, or 6.7 million of the 7.8 million Cambodians who had registered to vote, compared to about 65 percent in the 2012 local elections.

The Cambodian People’s Party is led by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The party secured 1,163 of the 1,646 commune council head chief posts.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), led by Kem Sokha, won 482 commune council chief posts.

