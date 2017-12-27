PM Hun Sen: The Royal Government Continues to Solve Problems

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on Wednesday that Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) continues its ambition to turn Cambodia into a lower middle-income country by 2030 and to become a high-income country by 2050.

According to the premier, in order to achieve better results and development, the Royal Government has to put a lot of efforts in solving the remaining issues.

The premier also emphasized the decrease of Cambodia’s poverty rate. The rate remains under 10%, compared to other developed countries that have the rate between 20-30%, according to UN.

He reiterated that CPP has set clear policies for development in short, medium, and long terms.

