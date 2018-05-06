PM Hun Sen Reveals His Health Condition

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that his health is good and he regularly exercises.

His statement came after the public doubted his health issues after seeing a photograph of himself at the hospital posted on his Facebook Page since 2016.

“Today, some of you have sent me a wishing message and called to ask about my health. I think the photograph of me in the hospital posted in 2016 misled you. Now, my health is good and I exercise regularly,” Prime Minister wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The premier also thanked all the people who are concerned about his health.

