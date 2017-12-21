PM Hun Sen Requests Vietnam’s Support to Fight Color Revolution

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen requested the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense to work more closely with Cambodia in sharing information and experience to fight against color revolution.

His request was made during Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Nguyen Chivinh’s visit to the Peace Palace on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Eang Sophalleth, personal secretary to the Prime Minister, told reporters that Nguyen Chivinh was pleased with the strong relationship and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam.

The premier also asked to strengthen cooperation on rescuing people along the border during the disaster such as wildfire; and advised to launch a joint venture to provide information and share experiences in working under United Nations framework.

Nguyen Chivinh will also meet with Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh to discuss the training of human resources, military cooperation, sharing experiences of anti-revolution, border defense cooperation; and implementing the signed agreements.

