PM Hun Sen Requests Pardon from Garment Workers for Slight Increase in Minimum Wage

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has requested for pardons from garment workers as the minimum wage slightly increases by only USD 8 from USD 182 in 2019 to 190 in 2020, addressing Wednesday at the graduation ceremony held at Koh Pich.

“We only get USD 8 up, as garment sector is competitive among our neighboring countries,” the premier said.

He explained that if the minimum wage is too high in Cambodia, many factories would move to other neighboring countries for competitive labor cost.

The premier also urged the property owners to maintain stable rental fee for garment workers, as well as to secure good purchasing power and low water and electricity bills.

