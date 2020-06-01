PM Hun Sen Requests Human Rights Watch’s Brad Adams to Talk about Crackdown in the United States

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen asked Human Rights Watch’s Brad Adams to issue a statement regarding the crackdown in the United States, speaking Monday in Sihanoukville where he made a visit to monitor the development progress.

“Where is Brad Adams? Why he doesn’t comment on human rights [in the US],” the premier asked?

“When Cambodia crackdowns riot, they accuse us of violating human rights; when other countries crackdown, they said it is a measure taken to protect social order. What a double standard!”

“Cambodia also needs to maintain social order. Brad Adams, you must issue the statement on human rights [in the US]; otherwise, stop making statement on Cambodia’s human rights situation,” the premier underlined.

Related posts