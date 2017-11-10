PM Hun Sen Requests APEC to Accept Three ASEAN Countries as Members

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen requested the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to accept Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar as members.

He mentioned the plan during a courtesy call of 362 ASEAN-Japan youths at Peace Palace on Friday morning.

It is first time that Vietnam has initiated consultations with other ASEAN members to establish ASEAN-APEC talk. However, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar are not yet members of APEC, according to PM Hun Sen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S President Donald Trump will also attend the APEC-ASEAN talk in Vietnam.

APEC, Asia Pacific’s largest economic forum, was established in 1889 to eliminate trade-related barriers.

APEC has 21 member countries worldwide.

