PM Hun Sen to Request Cambodian King to Appoint Foreign Government Adviser

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen will ask King Norodom Sihamoni to nominate Jonh E. Rice, Vice President of the U.S General Electric Company (GE), as a government adviser.

The premier offered such a position during his meeting with Jon E. Rice and CEO of GE at the Peace Palace on Thursday.

PM Hun Sen said that a role as a government adviser is suitable for Jonh E. Rice because he has an extensive experience in the development of Cambodia, and he will retire from GE.

Jonh E. Rice expressed his gratitude and pledged to strive for the development of Cambodia.

Related posts