PM Hun Sen Replies Trump’s Letter

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister has replied to US President Donald Trump’s letter.

Prime Minister said he is keen to further advance this relation and do accept Trump’s invitation to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit Meeting, according to his letter dated 26 November 2019.

“With regards to the bilateral relations between our two countries, I concur with you that they have gone through periods of ups and downs. However, I am of the view that we should not become hostage of a few dark chapters of our own history. There are so many other beautiful chapters that are worth nourishing for the greater good of both of our countries and people,” the premier wrote.

“I look forward to have our foreign affairs team to work with yours to restore trust and confidence, and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries and peoples,” the premier added.

