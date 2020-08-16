PM Hun Sen Reminds People of COVID-19 Prevention

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen keeps urging his compatriots to pay high attention to the prevention of themselves, their family members and communities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the appeal while presiding over the inauguration ceremony of international-standard Garden City Water Park in Sangkat Prek Tasek, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh this morning.

“I would like to appeal to all of our compatriots to be vigilant not to get infected with COVID-19 and to prevent the transmission from us to our family members and to our communities […] to ensure that there is no community transmission after this holiday,” he underlined.

The Premier also reminded the owners of resorts, tourism communities or supervisors of all tourism sites, guesthouses, hotels and restaurants, to ensure safety standards in conformity with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism.

“If there is any suspicious case, a siege is needed immediately, and those involved must be searched for, and especially it is required to contact the nearby doctor or health department. Do not be negligent, but to stick to the spirit of strictly maintaining safety at tourist destinations,” he added.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged the tourists to take care of their own safety.

Cambodian people will enjoy a five-day holiday, starting from tomorrow, in compensation of their Khmer New Year holiday postponed in April in order to contain the COVID-19 spread.

As of this morning, Cambodia has recorded 273 confirmed cases, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani. Of them, 238 or 87.18 percent have been successfully recovered.

