PM Hun Sen Reminds Officials Not to Abuse Power to Exploit State Properties

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen reminded his partymen and officials to avoid abusing power to exploit the state properties, referring to land reclamation issue in Koh Kong sea, addressing Sunday at the closing ceremony of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) mass movement congress, held at Koh Pich, Phnom Penh, according to his Facebook post on Monday.

CPP President Hun Sen reminded party officials, especially those holding positions in the Royal Government, to properly serve and fulfil people’s needs.

“CPP stands with people at every circumstances. The party strives to strengthen solidarity and mobilize all resources to promote the defence and development of motherland,” Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote.

“We must continue to maintain peace, social and political stability so that Cambodia has more opportunities to grow,” he appealed to his fellowmen.

Strongman Hun Sen underlined that people from all walks of lives support CPP, thanks to the party’s right leadership and active participations from the party’s members.

