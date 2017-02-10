PM Hun Sen Reminds Authorities Not to Rent Land to Neighboring Countries

​Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen once again urged the authorities and citizens not to rent the border land to the neighboring countries.

The request was made when he visited Prey Veng on Friday.

“Since Prey Veng is bordering with Vietnam, Provincial authorities must have good communication and cooperation with the Vietnamese authorities in order to do business easily,” said the premier

“The authorities must resolve land disputes to citizens timely and effectively. They need to inform people about the widespread of market system,” he added

The premier praised all people for their full responsibilities in cooperating with each other to serve the people and the nation.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister reminded people not to sell or rent land to the bordering countries, especially Vietnam.

There has been some public criticism on sale or lease of land to Vietnamese.

