PM Hun Sen Reiterates the Importance of Win-Win Policy

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Hun Sen, on Monday, reiterated the importance of what he founded, the win-win policy, which dissolved the Khmer Rouge factions in 1998 and brought the full peace to the kingdom.

Addressing the meeting with 400 Cambodian athletes and delegates to the 30th SEA Games, Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that integrating the Khmer Rouge groups was not an easy task; many countries across the world are still challenged by the guerrillas.

Achieving full peace and national unity in 1998 through Hun Sen’s Win-win Policy, Cambodia has experienced an average economic growth rate of seven per cent per annum over the past two decades. This high economic growth rate allows Cambodia to jump from a low income to a lower middle-income status in 2015, and is on her track to achieve the status of a higher middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.

