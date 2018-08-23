PM Hun Sen Regrets to See Political Parties Rejecting Supreme Council of Consultations

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed deep regret to see political parties rejecting to be part of the “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC”, addressing to 17,500 workers from 12 enterprises and factories in Kandal province.

The premier believed that every single political party has intellectual resources like the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

“The other 19 political parties also possess their resources that we cannot overlook and that could lead to national unity,” said the premier.

Among the invited 20 political parties, four parties rejected to be part of SCC, including Our Motherland Party, Grassroots Democratic Party, Khmer Anti-poverty Party, and League for Democracy Party.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s initiative on SCC aims to exchange ideas among the 16 political parties to bring about the best policies for the national development.

“SCC will reflect our unity and solidarity in accordance with democracy,” the premier underlined.

According to the government’s spokesman Phay Siphan, SCC’s secretariat and meeting places are based at the Peace Palace. Each party appointed two representatives be the delegation to the SCC; chairman of SCC is shuffled once a month based on political party order on voting list.

SCC holds internal meeting once a month summoned by the chair, and holds meeting with Prime Minister once every six months. Other meetings are compulsory by calls of the premier. SCC’s term will end based on the Royal Government mandate.

