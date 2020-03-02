PM Hun Sen Regards Spreaders of Fake News on Covid-19 as “Terrorists”

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarded fake news spreaders as “terrorists”, speaking at the graduation ceremony held on Monday.

The reaction came after a number of Cambodian Facebook users oversea spread fake news to the public that Covid-19 was widespread in Cambodia, but the government blocks the news.

“What do you get from spreading fake information? You only cause fear among your family and people,” he asked.

“Each of us must help fight fake news. Just the Ministry of Health and the government spokesperson is not enough,” the premier urged.

Prime minister took the opportunity to call on people to be cautious through the implementation of measures put forward by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, including improved hand and house sanitation.

