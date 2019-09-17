PM Hun Sen Recommends Three Points for CLMTV Labour Cooperation

Source: FN

In order to achieve the draft of Siem Reap Declaration on the roadmap to Joint Declaration of Labour Ministers on the mobility of social protection regime for the migrant workers of CLMTV countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen would like to share some recommendations to all participants as follows:

First, all CLMTV countries shall discuss and share experience based on national policies and laws, international laws and flexibility in the context of each country in order to reach the Joint Declaration on the mobility of social protection regime for migrant workers in CLMTV countries.

Second, CLMTV countries shall utilize various discussion mechanism under both bilateral and multilateral frameworks in order to achieve the Joint Declaration on the mobility of social protection regime for migrant workers in CLMTV countries as planned.

Third, CLMTV countries shall jointly strengthen and expand the implementation of labour cooperation to be more in-depth with stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of rights and benefits of migrant workers with effectiveness and transparency.

The premier hoped that the close cooperation between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Governments of other friendly nations, and development partners will be accelerated with effectiveness in order to achieve the sustainable development goal of United Nations and joint progress of CLMTV.

Prime Minister’s recommendations were made in the opening ceremony of the Third Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam (CLMTV), held Tuesday in Siem Reap, Cambodia, under the theme “Toward the Protection of Migrant Workers in CLMTV Countries: Cooperation in Social Securities”.

