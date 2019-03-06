PM Hun Sen Recommends Seven Points for Better National Culture Day

Source: FN

Speaking at the 21st National Culture Day on Wednesday at Koh Pich, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recommended seven points for the improvement of the national culture day.

Those seven points are as follows: (1) organize the National Culture Day annually to promote the awareness on Cambodian culture; (2) highlight significant activities and creative content during the Culture Day to attract tourists and investors; (3) Culture and Fine Arts ministry shall closely cooperate with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to provide knowledge on cultural arts; (4) encourage youth to create their own authentic cultural products rather than copying from foreigners; (5) holding Culture Day under the theme “Youth for National Culture”; (6) preserve and develop cultural heritages through the national policy; and (7) tax preferences on culture for the next five years until the end of 2023, including taxes on local film screening and Phare, the Cambodia Circus based in Siem Reap.

