PM Hun Sen Receives a Young Math Genius

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received a clever seven-year-old Cambodian boy, He Teang Kimhong, his parents and teachers, at the premier’s residence in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, Kimhong is a math genius from a primary school in Phoum Bei, Sangkat Roka, Daun Keo city, Takeo province. He can read since he was over two years old.

After testing Kimhong’s special talent, Samdech Techo Hun Sen awarded him with a laptop, an iPad, a bike and a certain amount of money.

In addition, Samdech Techo Prime Minister requested a special scholarship from Beltei School for Kimhong and asked his assistant and the boy’s family to discuss with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to find a good institute in accordance with the boy’s competence.

Besides, the premier promised to bear all expenses related to Kimhong’s studies, stressing that the boy is a very important resource for Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also appreciated the parents and teachers for their good attention to this young boy who can solve grade 12 math problems.

