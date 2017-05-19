PM Hun Sen to Receive Fallen Peacekeepers

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, Minister of Defense Tea Banh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn and other dignitaries will be receiving the bodies at Phnom Penh International Airport, according to minister of defense’s spokesman Chum Socheat.

The remains of four Cambodian peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in Central Africa, are expected to arrive in Cambodia on Sunday night.

“I want to clarify that the bodies will return on Sunday at 7:55 p.m”, said deputy Secretary General of The National Center for Peacekeeping Forces, Mine, and ERW Clearance (NCPFMEC) earlier today.

“The bodies will be sent to their homes in Phnom Penh, Pursat, Siem Reap, and Svay Rieng,” he added.

The four fatalities occurred May 8, after rebels attacked UN’s MINUSCA.

“Im Som, Mao Eng, Seang Norin, and Mom Tola died from the attack,” according to the spokesman.

The United Nations will pay $70,000 to each of the families.

The fund will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of minister Prak Sokhonn.

