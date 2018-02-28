PM Hun Sen Reassures Workers over Bankrupted Factories

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that garment workers from bankrupted factories should not worry about their salaries, as the government has prepared a budget for everyone.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has provided compensatory budgets of $4.6 million to 4,000 garment workers, and each person will get approximately $1,000.

The speech was made on Wednesday morning when the premier met with a total of 17,828 workers from 8 factories in Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

According to the prime minister, the prioritized action is to pay the workers, and we solve the issues with factory owners later.

He added that after the salary is paid to the workers, the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training will assist them in finding jobs so that workers can earn income to support their families.

Heng Sour, spokesman for the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, said that Minister of Labor Ith Sam Heng has instructed relevant officials to visit the bankrupted factories and be prepared to pay the workers effective from next week.

Heng Sour said that the premier has spent a lot of time with our fellow workers, so he knew about your situation and could take actions timely.

The Royal Government will be responsible for salary and other benefits of workers in case the factories bankrupts.

