PM Hun Sen Reassures Cambodians of Food Security amid Covid-19

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Wednesday, reassured Cambodian people that the Royal Government takes concrete measures secure food for her people amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Khmer people must have enough food supply in any situation. We have reduced rice exports to fulfil the local needs,” the premier wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The premier also ordered to prepare salt, noodle, and bottled water to assist Cambodian people during the difficult time.

Related posts