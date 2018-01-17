PM Hun Sen Reaffirms Cambodia’s Foreign Policy

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen re-reaffirmed here this morning the country’s foreign policy of neutrality and non-alignment.

“We have applied a neutral and non-aligned foreign policy, we communicate with all countries, and our main goal is to promote socio-economic development,” stressed the premier during a get-together with 16,909 workers and employees from 20 factories in Preay Tea area, Phnom Penh this morning.

In less than three weeks, the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, representing 1,350 million population, visited Cambodia, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, announcing his planned visit to India, a country with over 1,200 million population. “This is the evolution of Cambodia’s foreign policy,” he added.

It is normal that rich and poor countries need to complement each other and this is a condition stated in the World Trade Organisation of which Cambodia is a member, he said.

Cambodia has been implementing a policy for more sub-regional, regional and international integration in the framework of FTA (free trade area) partnership with all countries, underlined Samdech Techo Prime Minister, pointing out that the Kingdom has been negotiating with different countries for free trade partnership or region and sub-region like ASEAN, ASEAN-China, ASEAN-Japan, ASEAN-EU, ASEAN-U.S., ASEAN-India free trade areas.

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the ten ASEAN member countries and their partners – China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand – was also mentioned on the occasion.

