PM Hun Sen Reacts to VNA’s Report on Border Restriction against Cambodians

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reacted to a recent report of VNA’s news stating that Vietnam bans Cambodian entries to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The premier stressed that such false reporting can be confusing to Cambodia, and could provoke outrages among Khmer people.

He spoke Monday at the inauguration of National Road No. 55 and opening the construction of National Road 10.

“I told foreign minister to reach out to Vietnam even on Saturday and Sunday to clarify the misinformation made by VNA, which is unacceptable for Cambodia,” the premier said.

According to the Vietnamese embassy’s report submitted to Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Health Council has recommended strengthening the entry of all nationalities; unfortunately, VNA news broadcasted that it is restricted to people from Europe and Cambodia, which contradicts the original statement.

