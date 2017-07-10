PM Hun Sen Reacts to CNRP Activist

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen questioned whether he must tell everyone, especially the gangsters, whether he is here or there?

The premier’s reaction was made following Cambodia National Rescue Party’s activist Chham Chhany posted a message on Facebook that the premier has been staying at Singapore Hospital since July 1, 2017 and that the Council of Ministers canceled the meeting to avoid revealing the information.

“When the prime minister is absent, there has to be an acting prime minister. but sources confirmed that Hun Sen trusts no one. Even his children did not even visit his father,” Chham Channy wrote on Facebook.

“Here I am, Hun Sen, where the gangsters are searching; but Cambodians have always considered this one [Hun Sen] living in harmony with the people of Cambodia, since 100% poor until today’s development,” PM wrote on Facebook.

“Whether I transfer my authority or not, no matter where I am, I still have the power to lead the country, especially crackdown on gangsters, extremists, and traitors,” he added.

The premier continues to celebrate with Cambodian people as Sambor Prei Kuk zone was inscribed as the World Heritage Site.

“Let’s see which political parties or civil societies celebrate this great success of the Cambodian people,” said PM Hun Sen.

