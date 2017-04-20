PM Hun Sen Re-affirms Commitment to Turn Cambodia into Upper-Middle-Income Country by 2030

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed here yesterday his commitment to transform Cambodia into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and a developed country by 2050.

In reaction to some comments, and social and political analysis, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said at a graduation ceremony of the Asia Euro University that all achievements of the Royal Government of Cambodia have been attained thanks to clear and precise road maps.

“Don’t look down on what we’ve achieved so far. Each stage has been thought out precisely,” said the premier, underlining the success of the education sector thanks to the government’s right policy of opening for the participation of private sector in the development of human resources.

It is not easy to set forth each policy, for example the Santuk 2002 Declaration on One Commune, One Lower Secondary School, the plan on poliomyelitis eradication before 2000, the plan on reduction of maternal and infant mortality rate as well as the plan for elimination of malaria by 2025, he added.

At the same time, the Cambodian prime minister showed his ambition to set up a clear road map in order to realise the plan of turning Cambodia into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a developed economy by 2050.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he may not live until 2050, but he will put all efforts to draw up a road map to achieve this goal.

Cambodia started rebuilding herself and developing her economy from scratch since 1979; and has made steady progress since then. On average, the country’s economic growth was around 7.7 percent per annum between 1994 and 2014; the GDP per capita increased from US$229 in 1993 to US$1,215 in 2015. Last year, the Cambodian economy grew at around 7.1 percent with the GDP per capita of about US$1,300, thus turning Cambodia from a poorest country into a lower-middle-income economy.

After gaining full peace with social stability and favorable investment climate for potential growth, Cambodia became a member of ASEAN in May 1999 and WTO in October 2004. By incorporating regional and international development policies into national development policies, Cambodia is changing her image and preparing herself to become an upper-middle-income country in the future.

