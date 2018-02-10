PM Hun Sen Ranks the Third for Most Popular Leader on Facebook

Source: FN

Facebook is the number one social networking site in the world and billions of people are using it, especially for world-class leaders to provide direct information to their people, leading to the popularization of those world leaders’ Facebook, not only in the country but also around the world.

According to the statistic in 2017 published by the public relations website Burson Marsteller, showed the top three rankings of the world leader’s most popular official Facebook page as the United States president Donald Trump ranked the first, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked the second and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen ranked the third.

The interests of Facebook users is based on the like, share, comment, and reach, in which the collection of photos taken by PM Hun Sen, including his family trip photos that has attracted 58 million interactions.

Many world leaders have increased their activities on Facebook, including 55% for uploading photos, 22% for uploading websites, 12% for uploading videos and 8% for uploading messages.

