PM Hun Sen: Rainsy Uses People’s Blood to Achieve Goal, yet Failed

Source: FN

Traitor Sam Rainsy, former Cambodian opposition figure, had planned to use Cambodian people’s blood to achieve his goals, yet failed, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s at a cement inauguration ceremony in Kampot province on Thursday.

“He [Rainsy] pushed people to die. First, he pushed people in the country. Then, he lobbied workers in Thailand. In this sense, he used people’s blood to achieve goal [gain power]. Liar is still a liar,” said Prime Minister.

Sam Rainsy and his entourages have continuously stated and taken non-stop actions in various means and forms to mobilize supporters both inside and outside the country to join him in toppling the Royal Government on 9 November and arresting prime minister. However, he failed embarrassedly.

General Commissariat National Police’s Spokesperson Chhay Kimkhoeun told Fresh News on Thursday that approximately 600 people have involved with Rainsy’s 9/11 coup. Among those, 71 are in detention, and 575 have confessed their crimes.

Related posts