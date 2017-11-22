PM Hun Sen to Provide Same Benefits for Returned Workers

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodian government is working hard in order to provide opportunity to returned workers from Thailand.

The statement was made during his meeting with over 10 thousand workers from 25 factories in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

PM Hun Sen said the government is creating passport center to provide legal documents to illegal workers who work abroad.

To date, there are 1,050,000 Cambodian workers, of which more than 1 million Cambodians are in Thailand and other countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore.

Cambodia will also send workers to Hong Kong and Middle East.

