PM Hun Sen Is Proud to Reform Public Administration

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia is proud of its accomplishments by not following the guidance of the international institutions and the United Nations (UN) on Cambodian public administration reform, according to Phay Siphan, spokesman of the office of the Council of Ministers at the cabinet meeting in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The premier highlighted that international institutions, as well as the UN have advised him to eliminate 2,000 to 6,000 civil servants in public administration, and requested him to increase tax on gasoline.

However, PM Hun Sen did not follow the suggestion and the request. Instead, he decided to do things based on the government effort, the reality,and the needs.

To reduce the number of officials is certainly creating a problem with their officials, losing their solidarity, and their efforts in national defense.

The Royal Government has also stressed that increasing taxes on fuels is like killing Cambodians, which give opportunities to increase prices of other goods and services and bring about economic turmoil.

Phay Siphan added that the premier’s decision was a pride of the Royal Government who knows the situation and needs of Cambodians, who have more practical experiences than those foreigners do.

